Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Getinge (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Getinge AB develops, manufactures and sells products and services for operating rooms, intensive-care units, hospital wards, sterilization departments, elderly care for life science companies and institutions. The company’s operating segments consists of Medical Systems, Extended Care and Infection Control. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, France, the United States and Australia. Getinge AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Getinge in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Getinge in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. AlphaValue raised Getinge from a reduce rating to a buy rating and set a $41.32 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Getinge in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Pareto Securities cut shares of Getinge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.16.

GNGBY opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.88. Getinge has a 12-month low of $19.37 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

Getinge AB provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, sterilization departments, and life science companies and institutions. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, and logistic automation solutions; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, vascular and cardiothoracic surgery solutions, anesthesia machines, beating heart surgery solutions, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, and indicators, as well as washer-disinfectors, consumables, and IT-solutions.

