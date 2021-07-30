GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Trading Up 4.1%

GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)’s share price was up 4.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.19 and last traded at $18.08. Approximately 487 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 132,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.36.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GHRS shares. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

GH Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:GHRS)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.