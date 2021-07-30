Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 84,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period. 76.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Manitowoc alerts:

NYSE MTW opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $797.52 million, a P/E ratio of -54.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.45. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.36 and a 12 month high of $28.33.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The Manitowoc had a negative return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MTW. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.