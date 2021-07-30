Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Invests $57,000 in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 549.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37,621 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 135.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,787 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 35,248 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PAVmed alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAVM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAVmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PAVmed in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PAVmed has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAVM opened at $7.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.99 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 0.30. PAVmed Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $7.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Profile

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE).

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM).

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.