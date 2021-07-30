Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Takes $205,000 Position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MJ. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 768.6% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 1,343.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $18.32 on Friday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $34.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.