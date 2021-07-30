GlaxoSmithKline plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 19 (LON:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GSK traded up GBX 11.40 ($0.15) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,417.80 ($18.52). 7,222,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,675,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,400.02. The stock has a market cap of £71.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.61. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,619.20 ($21.15).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,870 ($24.43) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,925 ($25.15) price target on GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,560.80 ($20.39).

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

