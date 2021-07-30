Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Shares Down 3.3%

Global Cord Blood Co. (NYSE:CO)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.71 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 1,517 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 254,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.48. The company has a market cap of $576.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.39.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The medical research company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Oasis Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,823,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,902 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,379,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,248,000 after purchasing an additional 758,693 shares in the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its stake in Global Cord Blood by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 324,494 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at $1,042,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Global Cord Blood during the 1st quarter valued at $916,000. Institutional investors own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

