Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) PT Raised to $75.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $42.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.30% from the company’s previous close.

GLBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

GLBE opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a one year low of $24.22 and a one year high of $70.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.58.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

