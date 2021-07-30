Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings. Global Net Lease posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 0.34%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GNL. KeyCorp started coverage on Global Net Lease in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Net Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Global Net Lease from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:GNL opened at $18.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.95. Global Net Lease has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $20.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently 89.39%.

In related news, Director Edward M. Jr. Weil sold 32,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $599,509.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,759.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Larry Nelson sold 106,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,972,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,427 shares of company stock worth $3,219,475 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GNL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 45,079 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,321,000 after buying an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 20,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the period. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

