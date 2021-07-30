Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) is Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) by 18.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 668,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,302 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $17,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 168.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 474.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,012,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,202 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 232,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000.

BATS PAVE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.39. 1,468,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.90.

