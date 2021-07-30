GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Get GoHealth alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist decreased their target price on GoHealth from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on GoHealth from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.45.

NASDAQ:GOCO opened at $9.13 on Wednesday. GoHealth has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.41 million. GoHealth had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that GoHealth will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoHealth news, COO Shane E. Cruz sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $702,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 155,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,055.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in GoHealth by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in GoHealth by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in GoHealth by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in GoHealth by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GoHealth by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

GoHealth Company Profile

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GoHealth (GOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.