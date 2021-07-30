Gold Resource Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO)

Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Gold Resource has raised its dividend by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSEAMERICAN:GORO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.11. 562,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,193,530. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.13. Gold Resource has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $157.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.78 and a beta of 1.88.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $27.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gold Resource will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

