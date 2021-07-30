Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Update

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS GIDMF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,953. Golden Independence Mining has a 52 week low of 0.15 and a 52 week high of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.21.

Golden Independence Mining Company Profile

Golden Independence Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral property assets in Canada. It explores for gold and silver ores. The company holds 100% interest in the Champ project consisting of 5 claims totaling 1369.6 hectares located to the southwest of Castlegar, British Columbia.

