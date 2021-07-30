Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) Short Interest Update

Golden Independence Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:GIDMF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 79.0% from the June 30th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS GIDMF traded up 0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,953. Golden Independence Mining has a 52 week low of 0.15 and a 52 week high of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.21.
Golden Independence Mining Company Profile
