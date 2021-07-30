Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSS shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of GSS stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $300.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.20.

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Golden Star Resources had a positive return on equity of 276.35% and a negative net margin of 14.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Star Resources will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

