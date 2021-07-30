Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.17.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSS shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Golden Star Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
Shares of GSS stock opened at $2.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $300.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.90. Golden Star Resources has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.20.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 31.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Golden Star Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Golden Star Resources in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 26.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Golden Star Resources Company Profile
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
See Also: Federal Reserve
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.