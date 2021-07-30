Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 16,251 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,565 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,251 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.22% of First Internet Bancorp worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

INBK opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90. The company has a market cap of $304.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

