Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 919.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,404 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of OptimizeRx worth $4,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth $4,332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 365.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,112,000 after acquiring an additional 81,959 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $259,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OptimizeRx in the first quarter worth about $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.72% of the company’s stock.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $644,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $389,943.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,249 shares of company stock valued at $5,616,530. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,840.28 and a beta of 0.65.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 million. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

OPRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on OptimizeRx from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that provides communications solutions for life science companies, physicians, and patients. Its products and applications include financial messaging, a virtual patient support center that allows doctors and staff to access sample vouchers, co-pay coupons, and other patient support through their EMR and/or e-prescribe systems; and brand awareness and therapeutic support messaging services, such as brand awareness messages, reminder ads, therapeutic support messages, and unbranded messages.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.