Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) by 9.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 88,037 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,714 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WSFS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on WSFS shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised WSFS Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. WSFS Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

Shares of WSFS opened at $44.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.84. WSFS Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $55.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.33.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $106.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.98 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 39.87%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.23%.

In other WSFS Financial news, Director Mark A. Turner sold 30,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $1,554,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,586.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 4,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $213,576.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,441,075.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,420 shares of company stock worth $5,318,150 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

