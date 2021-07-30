Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 126.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,074 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.09% of National Beverage worth $4,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,524,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,271,000 after buying an additional 1,873,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after buying an additional 1,758,118 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in National Beverage by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 876,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,888,000 after buying an additional 452,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in National Beverage by 115.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,553,000 after buying an additional 247,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in National Beverage by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,531,000 after buying an additional 149,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIZZ opened at $46.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.11. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.70 and a 52-week high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.60 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 40.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

National Beverage Company Profile

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

