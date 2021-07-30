Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 13,175 Shares of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.16% of Veoneer worth $4,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Veoneer in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Veoneer by 160.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 57.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Veoneer during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Veoneer by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VNE opened at $31.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $32.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.46.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 25.99% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. Analysts anticipate that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Veoneer from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.15 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Veoneer to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veoneer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Veoneer from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $31.25 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

