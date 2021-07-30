Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 39,165 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,205 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 39,165 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $4,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,102,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after buying an additional 508,081 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 937,373 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,300,000 after buying an additional 345,763 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after buying an additional 226,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 106,818 shares in the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.83. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $49.23.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.43% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.12%.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

