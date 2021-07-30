Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $118.48. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,002 shares of company stock valued at $62,444,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Goosehead Insurance has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

