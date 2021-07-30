Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $118.48. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.13. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $76.75 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54.
In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $1,279,194.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,194. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,751,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,002 shares of company stock valued at $62,444,596 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
