Gradient Investments LLC Acquires 80,689 Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,016,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,689 shares during the quarter. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.1% of Gradient Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned 4.98% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $37,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 73.4% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

LVHD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.50. 126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,219. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.88. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th.

