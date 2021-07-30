Gradient Investments LLC Buys 5,725 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock worth $295,603,005. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble stock traded up $3.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.00. The stock had a trading volume of 935,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,340,693. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.28. The firm has a market cap of $350.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

