Graviocoin (GIO) Trading Up 9.8% Over Last 7 Days

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 9.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Graviocoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.54 million and approximately $196.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.80 or 0.00355284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000621 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Graviocoin

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net . Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars.

