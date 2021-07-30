Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813,741 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,904,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,086,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $465,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,365 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,407,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,093,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.18.

NYSE CMC opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company’s revenue was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

