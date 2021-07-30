Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 247,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,147,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in F.N.B. by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 62,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 36,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of F.N.B. by 8.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.87.

Shares of FNB opened at $11.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

