Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,573 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mercury Systems during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 39.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $65.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.40 and a 12-month high of $88.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

