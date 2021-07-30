Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,160 Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,242 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,160 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Patrick Industries worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after purchasing an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 80.2% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PATK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.20.

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,728,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $196,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,984 shares in the company, valued at $24,880,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 21,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,966,874 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PATK opened at $82.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.74 and a 52 week high of $98.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.44.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 21.66%. Equities analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Patrick Industries Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

