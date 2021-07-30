Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,546 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Boot Barn were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Boot Barn by 15.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,376,000 after acquiring an additional 150,763 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 89,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $615,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Boot Barn by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Boot Barn by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $84.10 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.01.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Love sold 22,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,691,931.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider John Hazen sold 2,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.97, for a total value of $181,892.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,581 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,422. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $85.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64 and a beta of 2.97. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $87.03.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

