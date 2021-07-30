Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 4,251 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,411,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 957,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,557,000 after acquiring an additional 12,619 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 459,858 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,795,000 after acquiring an additional 19,734 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 517.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 48,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TMHC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Morrison Home has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Shares of TMHC opened at $26.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $33.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.06). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

