Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 8.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Teradata were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,331 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Teradata by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,792,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,614,000 after acquiring an additional 67,900 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Teradata in the 1st quarter worth $107,008,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Teradata by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,825,000 after acquiring an additional 269,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Teradata by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TDC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Teradata from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

In other news, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $191,597.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 270,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradata stock opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.35, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.25. Teradata had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 0.74%. The company had revenue of $491.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Teradata’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

