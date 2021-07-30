Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the bank on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Great Western Bancorp has decreased its dividend by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of GWB opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.36. Great Western Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $35.18.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 22.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on GWB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

