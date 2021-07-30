Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Purchased by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 2,977.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,275 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Green Dot were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,383,000 after purchasing an additional 615,992 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 26.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 853,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after purchasing an additional 177,215 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 846,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,749,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,011,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDOT opened at $46.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 4,659.00 and a beta of 1.00. Green Dot Co. has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.07 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. Analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $153,378.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,675,710.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. lowered their target price on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist lowered their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.69.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

