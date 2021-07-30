Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Receives $51.70 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.70.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GTBIF shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GTBIF traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.28. 194,969 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,127. Green Thumb Industries has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $39.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.72.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

