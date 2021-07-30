Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN) Receives Buy Rating from Eight Capital

Greenlane Renewables (TSE:GRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Eight Capital in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$2.25 price objective on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.73% from the company’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenlane Renewables in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Get Greenlane Renewables alerts:

TSE:GRN traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.67. The company had a trading volume of 167,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,379. Greenlane Renewables has a 52 week low of C$0.36 and a 52 week high of C$2.96.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.