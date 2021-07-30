GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. operates as a franchised hotel operator. It operates business chain hotels, serviced apartments, shell inns and hostels. The company’s properties include GreenTree Eastern Hotel, GreenTree Inn, GreenTree Alliance Hotel and Vatica Hotel. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group stock opened at $9.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,435,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 300,559 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 980,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,895,000 after acquiring an additional 33,054 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 25.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 28,247 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 11.6% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 72.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 87,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36,776 shares during the period. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GreenTree Hospitality Group

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

