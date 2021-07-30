Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.33.

Shares of TV stock remained flat at $$13.66 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 22,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a fifty-two week low of $5.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.17. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.0881 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TV. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

