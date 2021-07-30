Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Holdings Trimmed by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

In other news, insider James Winston King sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total transaction of $117,178.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,843.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $353,107.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,107.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,133 shares of company stock valued at $915,349. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

GWRE stock opened at $114.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.10. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.76 and a 1 year high of $134.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.18 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.65%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guidewire Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.57.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

