Halfords Group (LON:HFD) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 374.60 ($4.89). Halfords Group shares last traded at GBX 364.20 ($4.76), with a volume of 309,962 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £706.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 391.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.

Halfords Group Company Profile (LON:HFD)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

