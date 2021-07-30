Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) will announce $82.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $84.10 million and the lowest is $80.90 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $69.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full year sales of $358.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $353.52 million to $366.57 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $404.14 million, with estimates ranging from $399.80 million to $408.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.17 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLNE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $2,315,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.82. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

