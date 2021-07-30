Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 9.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $18.45 on Friday. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $566.32 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 1.34.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,000,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 232,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 50,642 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,612,000 after purchasing an additional 217,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

