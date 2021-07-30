Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Get Harsco alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Harsco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of Harsco stock opened at $20.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02. Harsco has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $23.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.91 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Harsco had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total value of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Harsco during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Harsco by 3,222.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Harsco during the first quarter worth about $174,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Harsco in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $180,000. Institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.