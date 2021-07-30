Harvest Finance (FARM) Trading 49.2% Higher Over Last Week

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded up 34.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, Harvest Finance has traded 49.2% higher against the US dollar. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $75.78 million and $9.15 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $127.50 or 0.00317209 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00010203 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000910 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 633,697 coins and its circulating supply is 594,373 coins. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

