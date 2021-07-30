Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has a $101.45 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $120.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.12 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.22.

Shares of HAS opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $71.07 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.42.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $221,776.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,686,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,345,000 after acquiring an additional 143,882 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Hasbro by 4.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,721,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,864,000 after acquiring an additional 205,416 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hasbro by 0.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,227,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,622,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hasbro by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,700,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,412,000 after acquiring an additional 30,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter worth about $139,780,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

