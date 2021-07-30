Head to Head Comparison: Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) vs. Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS)

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) and Farmhouse (OTCMKTS:FMHS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Farmhouse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocwen Financial $960.91 million 0.24 -$40.18 million ($4.59) -5.69 Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Farmhouse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ocwen Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Ocwen Financial has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmhouse has a beta of -0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 133% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Ocwen Financial and Farmhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocwen Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Farmhouse 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ocwen Financial currently has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.88%. Given Ocwen Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ocwen Financial is more favorable than Farmhouse.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Ocwen Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 72.4% of Farmhouse shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ocwen Financial and Farmhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocwen Financial -0.67% -1.43% -0.06% Farmhouse N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ocwen Financial beats Farmhouse on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate. The company also originates and purchases conventional and government-insured residential forward and reverse mortgage loans through its correspondent lending arrangements, broker relationships, and retail channels. Ocwen Financial Corporation serves primarily under the PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage brands. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Farmhouse Company Profile

Farmhouse, Inc. engages in the operation and management of technology platform for the regulated cannabis industries. It offers the WeedClub platform, a professional social network site which allows its members to digitally connect with cannabis industry stakeholders. The company was founded by Evan Horowitz and Michael Ashley Landau in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

