Head to Head Contrast: AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) vs. Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA)

AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG) and Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Vocera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AmpliTech Group N/A N/A N/A Vocera Communications -3.30% 0.85% 0.34%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AmpliTech Group and Vocera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AmpliTech Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vocera Communications 1 3 7 0 2.55

Vocera Communications has a consensus price target of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.50%. Given AmpliTech Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe AmpliTech Group is more favorable than Vocera Communications.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AmpliTech Group and Vocera Communications’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AmpliTech Group $3.46 million 11.40 -$1.03 million N/A N/A Vocera Communications $198.42 million 7.27 -$9.66 million ($0.06) -699.17

AmpliTech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vocera Communications.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Vocera Communications shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats Vocera Communications on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of microwave amplifiers. It also offers passive components including rectangular adapters and power dividers. Its radio-frequency components are used for domestic and international, satellite communication (SATCOM), space, defense, and military markets. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Bohemia, NY.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc. provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow. It also offers Vocera Communication and Workflow System, a software platform, which connects communication devices, such as hands-free, wearable, and voice-controlled Smartbadge and badges, as well as third-party mobile devices; and Vocera Care Experience, a hosted software suite that coordinates and streamlines provider-to-patient and provider-to-provider communication and clinical rounding to enhance quality of care, patient and staff experience, reduce care provider's risk, and improve reimbursements, as well as Vocera Ease, a cloud-based communication platform and mobile application to enhance the patient experience by enabling friends and family members to receive timely updates about the progress of their loved one in the hospital. In addition, the company provides professional, software maintenance, and technical support services; and classroom training, distance learning, or customized courseware for systems administrators, IT and industry-specific professionals, and end-user educators. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided its solutions to approximately 1,900 healthcare facilities, including large hospital systems, small and medium-sized local hospitals, clinics, surgery centers, and aged-care facilities. It sells its products through direct sales force, resellers, and distributors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

