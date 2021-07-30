Head-To-Head Survey: Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) & New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) and Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for New Fortress Energy and Just Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Fortress Energy 0 3 7 0 2.70 Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus target price of $45.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.20%. Given New Fortress Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe New Fortress Energy is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Just Energy Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Fortress Energy $451.65 million 11.57 -$182.15 million ($0.55) -54.00 Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.03 -$304.79 million N/A N/A

New Fortress Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Just Energy Group.

Volatility and Risk

New Fortress Energy has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares New Fortress Energy and Just Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Fortress Energy -40.46% -28.02% -3.91% Just Energy Group -14.68% -11.09% -33.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Just Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of New Fortress Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

New Fortress Energy beats Just Energy Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Fortress Energy

New Fortress Energy Inc. operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation. It also supplies LNG. The company operates LNG storage and regasification facility at the Port of Montego Bay, Jamaica; marine LNG storage and regasification facility in Old Harbour, Jamaica; and landed micro-fuel handling facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico, as well as Miami facility. New Fortress Energy Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in New York, New York.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Mass Market and Commercial. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings, as well as Just Green products; smart thermostats; and subscription-based home water filtration systems, including under-counter and whole-home water filtration solution, as well as sustainable carbon emissions solutions. It offers energy solutions under the Just Energy, Tara Energy, Amigo Energy, and terrapass brands. The company serves residential and commercial customers through brokers, door-to-door commercial independent contractors, and inside commercial sales representatives. Just Energy Group Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

