Head-To-Head Survey: Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) & PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) and Viking Energy Group (OTCMKTS:VKIN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PDC Energy and Viking Energy Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PDC Energy $1.34 billion 2.88 -$724.32 million $2.03 19.56 Viking Energy Group $40.27 million 0.71 -$61.99 million N/A N/A

Viking Energy Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PDC Energy.

Profitability

This table compares PDC Energy and Viking Energy Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PDC Energy -30.91% 14.11% 6.93% Viking Energy Group -231.79% -4,896.40% -44.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PDC Energy and Viking Energy Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PDC Energy 0 0 11 0 3.00 Viking Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

PDC Energy currently has a consensus price target of $43.73, suggesting a potential upside of 10.12%. Given PDC Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Viking Energy Group.

Risk & Volatility

PDC Energy has a beta of 3.4, suggesting that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viking Energy Group has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PDC Energy beats Viking Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Viking Energy Group

Viking Energy Group, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It owns and invests in oil and gas assets located in North America in Kansas, Missouri, Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. The company was founded on May 3, 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

