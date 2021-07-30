Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $538.00

Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 538 ($7.03) and last traded at GBX 530 ($6.92), with a volume of 98770 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 528 ($6.90).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 475.19. The company has a market capitalization of £451.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90.

Headlam Group Company Profile (LON:HEAD)

Headlam Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, sells, markets, supplies, and distributes floorcovering and other ancillary products in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. It offers its products to residential and commercial sector, such as independent retailers and flooring contractors, as well as other groups, including larger retailers, housebuilders, specifiers, and local authorities.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for Headlam Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Headlam Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.