Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) PT Raised to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of HR traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,421. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.94. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,147.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

